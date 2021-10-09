Combat Cargo Marines assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, carry cargo to an MV-22B Osprey, Sept. 10, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 02:27
|Photo ID:
|6847519
|VIRIN:
|210910-M-LE234-1115
|Resolution:
|5729x3819
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Osprey Flight Ops aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS
