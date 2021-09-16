Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osprey flight around the United Arab Emirates [Image 17 of 17]

    Osprey flight around the United Arab Emirates

    SAS AL NAKHL AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Special Operations Squadron operating out of Sas Al Nakhl Air Base, Abu Dhabi, takes part in a photo chase mission around Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sept 16, 2021. The mission of the CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. The CV-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover, and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency, and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 01:31
    Photo ID: 6847487
    VIRIN: 210916-Z-BR512-1872
    Resolution: 4910x3274
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: SAS AL NAKHL AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    TAGS

    Osprey
    UAE
    CV-22
    Abu Dhabi
    Special Operations Squadron
    8th ESOS
    photo chase

