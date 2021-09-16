A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Special Operations Squadron operating out of Sas Al Nakhl Air Base, Abu Dhabi, takes part in a photo chase mission around the United Arab Emirates, Sept 16, 2021. The mission of the CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. The CV-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover, and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency, and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 01:31 Photo ID: 6847485 VIRIN: 210916-Z-BR512-1626 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.76 MB Location: SAS AL NAKHL AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osprey flight around the United Arab Emirates [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.