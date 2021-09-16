A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Special Operations Squadron operating out of Sas Al Nakhl Air Base, Abu Dhabi, takes part in a photo chase mission around Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sept 16, 2021. The mission of the CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. The CV-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover, and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency, and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 01:31
|Photo ID:
|6847486
|VIRIN:
|210916-Z-BR512-1771
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|SAS AL NAKHL AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Osprey flight around the United Arab Emirates [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
