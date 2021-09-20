Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Welcome [Image 3 of 3]

    Operation Allies Welcome

    MARINE BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Caleb Blount, a native of Prairieville, Louisiana and a motor transportation mechanic with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, fixes a medium tactical vehicle replacement on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 20, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

