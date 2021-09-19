Afghans host first ever soccer tournament at Upshur Village

U.S. Marines take on a team of Afghans in the first soccer tournament hosted by the Afghans at Upshur Village on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean Potter)

