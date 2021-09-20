Operation Allies Welcome

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jeremy Johnson, a native of Decatur, Georgia and an inventory management specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, 2d Marine Logistics Group, oversees the distribution of donated supplies to Afghan civilians on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 20, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

