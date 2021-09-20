Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRAQ

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Clara Soria-Hernandez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund divests 19 vehicles and seven pallets of ammunition to Special Forces Quwat Al Khasa at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Sept. 20, 2021. The equipment was divested as part of a U.S. program known as CTEF which supports the Iraqi Partner Forces' mission to defeat Daesh and promote regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Clara Soria-Hernandez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTEF divests vehicles and ammunition to Iraqi Partner Forces. [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Clara Soria-Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iraq
    CJTF
    COMCOM
    CTEF

