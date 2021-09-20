CTEF divests vehicles and ammunition to Iraqi Partner Forces.

Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund divests 19 vehicles and seven pallets of ammunition to Special Forces Quwat Al Khasa at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Sept. 20, 2021. The equipment was divested as part of a U.S. program known as CTEF which supports the Iraqi Partner Forces' mission to defeat Daesh and promote regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Clara Soria-Hernandez)

Date Taken: 09.20.2021
Location: IQ
by SPC Clara Soria-Hernandez