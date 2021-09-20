Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund divests 19 vehicles and seven pallets of ammunition to Special Forces Quwat Al Khasa at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on Sept. 20, 2021. The equipment was divested as part of a U.S. program known as CTEF which supports the Iraqi Partner Forces' mission to defeat Daesh and promote regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Clara Soria-Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 07:51
|Photo ID:
|6845809
|VIRIN:
|210920-A-US397-1013
|Resolution:
|2560x1588
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CTEF divests vehicles and ammunition to Iraqi Partner Forces. [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Clara Soria-Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT