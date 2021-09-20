Sgt. Jeremy Paz-Rivera, an information technology specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, carries out preventive maintenance checks and services on a Humvee, Sept. 20, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. This is the first time Paz-Rivera—whose Fort Bragg, N.C., based unit is currently staffing 1st Theater Sustainment Command's operational command post—has worked with his vehicle since the equipment arrived in theater earlier in the month.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 04:39
|Photo ID:
|6845609
|VIRIN:
|210919-A-RV385-459
|Resolution:
|5341x3561
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 'Spears Ready' Soldiers focus on preventive maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
