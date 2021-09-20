Sgt. Jeremy Paz-Rivera, an information technology specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, carries out preventive maintenance checks and services on a Humvee, Sept. 20, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. This is the first time Paz-Rivera—whose Fort Bragg, N.C., based unit is currently staffing 1st Theater Sustainment Command's operational command post—has worked with his vehicle since the equipment arrived in theater earlier in the month.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 04:39 Photo ID: 6845609 VIRIN: 210919-A-RV385-459 Resolution: 5341x3561 Size: 8.76 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Spears Ready' Soldiers focus on preventive maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.