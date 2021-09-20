Staff Sgt. Diana M. Callahan, a human resources specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, carries out preventive maintenance checks and services on a generator, Sept. 20, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. This is the first time Callahan—whose Fort Bragg, N.C., based unit is currently staffing 1st Theater Sustainment Command's operational command post—has worked with her equipment since the it arrived in theater earlier in the month.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 04:39 Photo ID: 6845605 VIRIN: 210919-A-RV385-409 Resolution: 5050x3367 Size: 8.93 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Spears Ready' Soldiers focus on preventive maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.