'Spears Ready' Soldiers focus on preventive maintenance

Staff Sgt. Brandy N. Jones, a paralegal specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, fills out an equipment maintenance and inspection worksheet during preventive maintenance checks and services, Sept. 20, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. This is the first time Jones—whose Fort Bragg, N.C., based unit is currently staffing 1st Theater Sustainment Command's operational command post—has worked with her Humvee since the it arrived in theater earlier in the month.

Date Taken: 09.20.2021