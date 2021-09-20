Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    'Spears Ready' Soldiers focus on preventive maintenance [Image 3 of 5]

    'Spears Ready' Soldiers focus on preventive maintenance

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Brandy N. Jones, a paralegal specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, fills out an equipment maintenance and inspection worksheet during preventive maintenance checks and services, Sept. 20, 2021 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. This is the first time Jones—whose Fort Bragg, N.C., based unit is currently staffing 1st Theater Sustainment Command's operational command post—has worked with her Humvee since the it arrived in theater earlier in the month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 04:39
    Photo ID: 6845607
    VIRIN: 210919-A-RV385-416
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Spears Ready' Soldiers focus on preventive maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    'Spears Ready' Soldiers focus on preventive maintenance
    'Spears Ready' Soldiers focus on preventive maintenance
    'Spears Ready' Soldiers focus on preventive maintenance
    'Spears Ready' Soldiers focus on preventive maintenance
    'Spears Ready' Soldiers focus on preventive maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    preventive maintenance
    readiness
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT