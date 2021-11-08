Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs

Members from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron load cargo onto a C-130 Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 11, 2021. The Joint Special Operations Forces Support Detachment- Kuwait serves as the lifeline to the special operations force’s men and women on the ground throughout the area of responsibility. They supply support in every aspect by delivering those men and women food, weapons, ammunition, fuel, funds and more. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

