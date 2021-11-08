Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs [Image 4 of 6]

    Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron load cargo onto a C-130 Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 11, 2021. The Joint Special Operations Forces Support Detachment- Kuwait serves as the lifeline to the special operations force’s men and women on the ground throughout the area of responsibility. They supply support in every aspect by delivering those men and women food, weapons, ammunition, fuel, funds and more. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 04:10
    Photo ID: 6845590
    VIRIN: 210811-F-TB767-1027
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Helena Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs
    Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs
    Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs
    Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs
    Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs
    Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    JSSD-K

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT