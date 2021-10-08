Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs

U.S Army Col. Charles Novotny, (left) Special Operations Command Joint 4 director, takes a tour of Camp Sparta at Ali Al Salem, Kuwait, August 10, 2021. The Joint Special Operations Forces Support Detachment- Kuwait serves as the lifeline to the special operations force’s men and women on the ground throughout the area of responsibility. They supply support in every aspect by delivering those men and women food, weapons, ammunition, fuel, funds and more.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

Date Taken: 08.10.2021 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW