U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Greever, a ramp specialist assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron and deployed from Dobbins Air Force Base, Georiga, drives a K-loader at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 11, 2021. The Joint Special Operations Forces Support Detachment- Kuwait serves as the lifeline to the special operations force’s men and women on the ground throughout the area of responsibility. They supply support in every aspect by delivering those men and women food, weapons, ammunition, fuel, funds and more. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 04:10
|Photo ID:
|6845592
|VIRIN:
|210811-F-TB767-1061
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Helena Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Forces come together to provide life sustainment needs
LEAVE A COMMENT