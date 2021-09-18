1st TSC operational command post gets new inspector general

Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, congratulates Maj. Tyler Weightman, the new inspector general for 1st TSC's operational command post, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, after a Sept. 18, 2021 ceremony. The inspector general and his staff investigate waste, fraud and abuse, as well as threats to safety and morale.
