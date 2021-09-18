1st TSC operational command post gets new inspector general

The staff of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command's operational command post inspector general team poses with Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of the 1st TSC, after the general administered the oath of office to the new inspector general, Maj. Tyler Weightman, at a Sept. 18, 2021 ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. They are (left to right): Sgt. 1st Class Hayes Clark, Sgt. 1st Class Catherine Temte, Curtis, and Weightman.

