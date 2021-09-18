The staff of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command's operational command post inspector general team poses with Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of the 1st TSC, after the general administered the oath of office to the new inspector general, Maj. Tyler Weightman, at a Sept. 18, 2021 ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. They are (left to right): Sgt. 1st Class Hayes Clark, Sgt. 1st Class Catherine Temte, Curtis, and Weightman.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 03:24
|Photo ID:
|6845448
|VIRIN:
|210918-A-VQ285-132
|Resolution:
|4550x3250
|Size:
|998.22 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st TSC operational command post gets new inspector general [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Neil McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
