1st TSC operational command post gets new inspector general

Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, administers the oath of office to Maj. Tyler Weightman, the new inspector general for 1st TSC's operational command post at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, during a Sept. 18, 2021 ceremony. Curtis is also the commanding general of the Fort Bragg, N.C., based, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, whose Soldiers deployed to the camp to staff the 1st TSC-OCP.

