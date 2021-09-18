Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st TSC operational command post gets new inspector general [Image 1 of 3]

    1st TSC operational command post gets new inspector general

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil McCabe 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, administers the oath of office to Maj. Tyler Weightman, the new inspector general for 1st TSC's operational command post at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, during a Sept. 18, 2021 ceremony. Curtis is also the commanding general of the Fort Bragg, N.C., based, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, whose Soldiers deployed to the camp to staff the 1st TSC-OCP.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 03:24
    Photo ID: 6845447
    VIRIN: 210918-A-VQ285-110
    Resolution: 3641x2601
    Size: 905.05 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

