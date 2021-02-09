U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 receive civil engineer support equipment at Papua New Guinea

210902-N-IM374-1001 LOMBRUM NAVAL BASE, Papua New Guinea (Sept. 2, 2021) Local contractors assist with offloading Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5's trailer and a medium tactical vehicle replacement off the Kingsfisher, a bulk carrier ship at Papua New Guinea (PNG). The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to PNG—at the request of the PNG Defence Force—to work with the PNG Defence Force and Australian Defence Force on infrastructure improvements. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Nicolas Bartholomew/Released)

