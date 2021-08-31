Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 receive civil engineer support equipment at Papua New Guinea [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 receive civil engineer support equipment at Papua New Guinea

    LOMBRUM NAVAL BASE, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210831-N-IM374-1001 LOMBRUM NAVAL BASE, Papua New Guinea (Aug. 31, 2021) The crew of the Mokerang Trader ship offload Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5's civil engineer support equipment at Papua New Guinea (PNG). The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to PNG—at the request of the PNG Defence Force—to work with the PNG Defence Force and Australian Defence Force on infrastructure improvements. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Nicolas Buccafuri/Released)

