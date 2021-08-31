U.S. Navy Seabees at Papua New Guinea receive equipment to support partnership

Courtesy Photo | 210902-N-IM374-1001 LOMBRUM NAVAL BASE, Papua New Guinea (Sept. 2, 2021) Local...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210902-N-IM374-1001 LOMBRUM NAVAL BASE, Papua New Guinea (Sept. 2, 2021) Local contractors assist with offloading Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5's trailer and a medium tactical vehicle replacement off the Kingsfisher, a bulk carrier ship at Papua New Guinea (PNG). The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to PNG—at the request of the PNG Defence Force—to work with the PNG Defence Force and Australian Defence Force on infrastructure improvements. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Nicolas Bartholomew/Released) see less | View Image Page

LOMBRUM NAVAL BASE, Papua New Guinea --- The crew of the Mokerang Trader ship delivered Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5's civil engineer support equipment to Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Aug. 31.



The U.S. Navy Seabees received thirteen pieces of equipment, including five triple containers full of tools, a fuel tank, and a potable water tank to support the mission-critical construction efforts at Manus Island, PNG.



NMCB-5 is deployed to Papua New Guinea (PNG)—at the request of the PNG Defence Force—to work with the PNG Defence Force and Australian Defence Force on infrastructure improvements as part of their 2021-2022 deployment to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.



The goal of NMCB-5’s Detail PNG is to provide quality construction and a working partnership with the host nation to enable long-term support and a strategic forward presence within the South Pacific area of operations.



“We are making history here on Manus, it’s the first time Seabee’s civil engineer support equipment has been on this island since World War II,” said Builder 3rd Class Nicolas Buccafuri, assigned to NMCB-5.



The Seabees teamed up with the PNG Defence Force’s electrician and diesel mechanics and local contractors to offload all the equipment, including a medium tactical vehicle replacement that the PNG Defence Force repaired onsite.



“I’m excited we got this civil engineer support equipment and tools in,” said Construction Electrician Janice Coppock, assigned to NMCB-5. “It means we are that much closer to starting the project.”



NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations.