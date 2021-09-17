YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep.17, 2021) ― Community members of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka participate in a Suicide Prevention Run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2021 20:01
|Photo ID:
|6845097
|VIRIN:
|210917-N-NS063-1187
|Resolution:
|3683x2455
|Size:
|688.05 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention 5K Run [Image 10 of 10], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT