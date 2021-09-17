Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention 5K Run [Image 6 of 10]

    Suicide Prevention 5K Run

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep.17, 2021) ― Masanori Rokutan finishes first place in a Suicide Prevention Run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 20:01
    Photo ID: 6845096
    VIRIN: 210917-N-NS063-1132
    Resolution: 4848x3232
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention 5K Run [Image 10 of 10], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Suicide Prevention 5K Run
    Suicide Prevention 5K Run
    Suicide Prevention 5K Run
    Suicide Prevention 5K Run
    Suicide Prevention 5K Run
    Suicide Prevention 5K Run
    Suicide Prevention 5K Run
    Suicide Prevention 5K Run
    Suicide Prevention 5K Run
    Suicide Prevention 5K Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT