YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep.17, 2021) ― Participants of a Suicide Prevention Run hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka do pushups. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.19.2021 20:01 Photo ID: 6845098 VIRIN: 210917-N-NS063-1238 Resolution: 4437x2958 Size: 1.02 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Suicide Prevention 5K Run [Image 10 of 10], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.