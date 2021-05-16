Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright, a recruiter assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion, speaks to a group teenagers about the benefits and opportunities within the North Carolina Army National Guard at the Alpha Company, 230th Brigade Support Battalion armory Benson, North Carolina, May 16, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)
NCNG Recruiter Assisting Afghan Refugees
