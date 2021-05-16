Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCNG Recruiter Assisting Afghan Refugees [Image 3 of 3]

    NCNG Recruiter Assisting Afghan Refugees

    BENSON, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton 

    North Carolina National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion

    Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright, a recruiter assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion, speaks to a group teenagers about the benefits and opportunities within the North Carolina Army National Guard at the Alpha Company, 230th Brigade Support Battalion armory Benson, North Carolina, May 16, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 13:25
    Photo ID: 6844924
    VIRIN: 210516-Z-MZ148-1108
    Resolution: 5110x3650
    Size: 9.82 MB
    Location: BENSON, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCNG Recruiter Assisting Afghan Refugees [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCNG Recruiter Assisting Afghan Refugees
    NCNG Recruiter Assisting Afghan Refugees
    NCNG Recruiter Assisting Afghan Refugees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NCNG Recruiter Assisting Afghan Refugees

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    briefing
    North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion
    Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT