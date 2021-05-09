Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCNG Recruiter Assisting Afghan Refugees [Image 1 of 3]

    NCNG Recruiter Assisting Afghan Refugees

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton 

    North Carolina National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion

    Sgt. 1 st Class Warren Wright, a recruiter assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion, assist with the distribution of items to Afghan refugees at Fort Pickett, Virginia, September 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 13:25
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
    This work, NCNG Recruiter Assisting Afghan Refugees [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    assistance
    Afghan Refugees
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright

