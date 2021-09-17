Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th ISRW celebrates the 74th Air Force Birthday [Image 5 of 5]

    70th ISRW celebrates the 74th Air Force Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    70th ISR Wing

    Airmen from the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing cut a cake during an Air Force birthday ceremony on Sept. 17, 2021, at Fort George. G. Meade, Md. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 10:54
