The most junior ranking Airman and most senior ranking Airman present to cut the birthday cake Sept. 17, 2021, at Fort George G. Meade, Md. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2021 10:54
|Photo ID:
|6844355
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-FF346-1004
|Resolution:
|4772x3817
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 70th ISRW celebrates the 74th Air Force Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
