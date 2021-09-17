Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th ISRW celebrates the 74th Air Force Birthday [Image 1 of 5]

    70th ISRW celebrates the 74th Air Force Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    70th ISR Wing

    Col. Craig Miller, 70th ISRW commander, shares a few words during a cake cutting ceremony on Sept. 17, 2021, at Fort George, G. Meade, Md. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 10:54
    Location: US
    This work, 70th ISRW celebrates the 74th Air Force Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Birthday
    Anniversary
    ISR
    74th

