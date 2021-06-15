Climbing to Success, 707th CS Cable Dawgs augment NCR Mission Partners

Airman Jonathan Blair, 707th Communications Squadron Cable and Antenna technician, descends an antenna after inspection June 15, 2021 at Davidsonville, Maryland. Airmen routinely climb antennas to perform inspection, maintain systems and stay current on all training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

