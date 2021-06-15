Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Climbing to Success, 707th CS Cable Dawgs augment NCR Mission Partners [Image 5 of 7]

    Climbing to Success, 707th CS Cable Dawgs augment NCR Mission Partners

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    70th ISR Wing

    Airman Jonathan Blair, 707th Communications Squadron Cable and Antenna technician, descends an antenna after inspection June 15, 2021 at Davidsonville, Maryland. Airmen routinely climb antennas to perform inspection, maintain systems and stay current on all training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.18.2021 10:39
    Photo ID: 6844343
    VIRIN: 210615-F-FF346-1151
    Resolution: 5020x4016
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Climbing to Success, 707th CS Cable Dawgs augment NCR Mission Partners [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

