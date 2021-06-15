Climbing to Success, 707th CS Cable Dawgs augment NCR Mission Partners

Staff Sgt. Austin Zudel, 89th Communications Squadron Cable and Antenna supervisor, climbs an antenna for inspection June 15, 2021 at Davidsonville, Maryland. Airmen routinely climb antennas to perform inspection, maintain systems and stay current on all training requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

