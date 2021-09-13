Two Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which just arrived at Fort Pickett, Virginia Sept. 12, 2021, are greeted warmly by an Afghan evacuee toddler.
The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 16:44
|Photo ID:
|6835598
|VIRIN:
|210913-A-VE918-169
|Location:
|FORT PICKETT, VA, US
This work, Marines make a friend [Image 3 of 3], by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
