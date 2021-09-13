Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines make a friend [Image 3 of 3]

    Marines make a friend

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Two Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which just arrived at Fort Pickett, Virginia Sept. 12, 2021, are greeted warmly by an Afghan evacuee toddler.
    The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines make a friend [Image 3 of 3], by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Fort Pickett
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

