    The OP is full [Image 2 of 3]

    The OP is full

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Afghan evacuee children help Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne, man a checkpoint near an evacuee living area on Fort Pickett, Virginia.
    The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:45
    Photo ID: 6835585
    VIRIN: 210913-A-VE918-749
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The OP is full [Image 3 of 3], by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

