The OP is full

Afghan evacuee children help Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne, man a checkpoint near an evacuee living area on Fort Pickett, Virginia.

The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

