    Soldier teaches child to march [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    A Soldier from 1st Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, working at a checkpoint on Fort Pickett, Virginia makes a new friend, and possibly a new U.S Army recruit, as he teaches a young Afghan evacuee the basics of marching.
    The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:45
    Photo ID: 6835576
    VIRIN: 210913-A-VE918-117
    Resolution: 2722x3024
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier teaches child to march [Image 3 of 3], by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The OP is full
    Marines make a friend

    TAGS

    DOD
    Fort Pickett
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

