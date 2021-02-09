C-5 Training

Soldiers from 4SB, and 4CAB practiced loading their equipment onto a Lockheed C-5 Galaxy from the 9th Air Squadron out of Dover Air Force Base. The training event improved #Readiness for the IVY Division units, while providing crucial new loadmaster training for the Airmen. The training consisted of aircraft familiarization, load plans, proper use of aircraft chains and tie-downs. Along with how to properly weigh, label and inspect all vehicles before loading. All training was conducted at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office)

