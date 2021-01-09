Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-5 Training [Image 4 of 9]

    C-5 Training

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Geelen 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers from 4SB, and 4CAB practiced loading their equipment onto a Lockheed C-5 Galaxy from the 9th Air Squadron out of Dover Air Force Base. The training event improved #Readiness for the IVY Division units, while providing crucial new loadmaster training for the Airmen. The training consisted of aircraft familiarization, load plans, proper use of aircraft chains and tie-downs. Along with how to properly weigh, label and inspect all vehicles before loading. All training was conducted at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:42
    Photo ID: 6835539
    VIRIN: 210901-A-GX544-922
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: DOVER, DE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5 Training [Image 9 of 9], by SGT James Geelen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-5 Training
    C-5 Training
    C-5 Training
    C-5 Training
    C-5 Training
    C-5 Training
    C-5 Training
    C-5 Training
    C-5 Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    ARNORTH
    III Corps
    OCPA
    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT