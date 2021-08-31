Be your best self: Airman fortifies resilience in the face adversity

Staff Sgt. Kristen Domke, 39th Security Forces Squadron Turkish Pass and ID American liaison, reminisces about her appearance on American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 31, 2021. Domke visited AFNI in May 2021 during a Resiliency Wednesday segment to share her story of resilience in the face of a death in her family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.14.2021 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR