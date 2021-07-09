Staff Sgt. Kristen Domke, 39th Security Forces Squadron Turkish Pass and ID American liaison, reminds her peers to be their best selves with a message on the American Forces Network Incirlik Hall of Fame at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sep. 7, 2021. Domke visited AFNI in May 2021 during a Resiliency Wednesday segment to share her story of resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 05:49
|Photo ID:
|6834326
|VIRIN:
|210907-F-IK699-010
|Resolution:
|3282x2344
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Be your best self: Airman fortifies resilience in the face adversity [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Be Your Best Self: Airman Fortifies Resilience in the Face of Adversity
