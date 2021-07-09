Staff Sgt. Kristen Domke, 39th Security Forces Squadron Turkish Pass and ID American liaison, reminds her peers to be their best selves with a message on the American Forces Network Incirlik Hall of Fame at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sep. 7, 2021. Domke visited AFNI in May 2021 during a Resiliency Wednesday segment to share her story of resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.14.2021 05:49 Photo ID: 6834326 VIRIN: 210907-F-IK699-010 Resolution: 3282x2344 Size: 4.17 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Be your best self: Airman fortifies resilience in the face adversity [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.