    Be your best self: Airman fortifies resilience in the face adversity

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Staff Sgt. Kristen Domke, 39th Security Forces Squadron Turkish Pass and ID American liaison, leads an Incirlik Pride Committee meeting at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 31, 2021. Domke spearheaded multiple events, including September’s National Suicide Prevention Week Brunch and National Suicide Prevention Resiliency Run/Walk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Be your best self: Airman fortifies resilience in the face adversity
    Be your best self: Airman fortifies resilience in the face adversity
    Be your best self: Airman fortifies resilience in the face adversity
    Be your best self: Airman fortifies resilience in the face adversity
    Be your best self: Airman fortifies resilience in the face adversity

    Be Your Best Self: Airman Fortifies Resilience in the Face of Adversity

