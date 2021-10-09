Naval Hospital Jacksonville 9/11 Remembrance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) – A sailor observes a “never forget” wreath laid at Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Sept. 10. The wreath pays tribute to the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the courage of first responders. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #WeRemember911

