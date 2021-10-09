JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) – A sailor observes a “never forget” wreath laid at Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Sept. 10. The wreath pays tribute to the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the courage of first responders. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #WeRemember911
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6828819
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-QA097-008
|Resolution:
|4756x4016
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville 9/11 Remembrance [Image 8 of 8], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
