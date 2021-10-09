Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville 9/11 Remembrance [Image 8 of 8]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville 9/11 Remembrance

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) – A sailor observes a “never forget” wreath laid at Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Sept. 10. The wreath pays tribute to the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the courage of first responders. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #WeRemember911

