JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) – Naval Air Station Jacksonville first responders participate in Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s 9/11 remembrance, honoring the fallen, first responders, and the nation’s resilience. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #WeRemember911
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6828809
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-QA097-006
|Resolution:
|5908x3884
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville 9/11 Remembrance [Image 8 of 8], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
