    Naval Hospital Jacksonville 9/11 Remembrance [Image 6 of 8]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville 9/11 Remembrance

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) – Naval Air Station Jacksonville first responders participate in Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s 9/11 remembrance, honoring the fallen, first responders, and the nation’s resilience. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #WeRemember911

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 13:56
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    attacks
    first responders
    9/11
    terrorist
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    #WeRemember911

