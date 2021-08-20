Flight Line Images, Travis AFB

Jena Ryan, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, uses a forklift to load KC-10 Extender seat packs onto a K-loader Aug. 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th APS is the United States Transportation Command's primary west coast aerial port, providing global and passenger distribution for the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

