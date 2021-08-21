Flight Line Images, Travis AFB

Senior Airman Armando Ruiz-Arvizo and Airman First Class Charles White, both 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-5 crew chiefs, service the engine oil on a C-5M Super Galaxy Aug. 21, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Tactical aircraft maintainers, commonly known as "crew chiefs" are generalists who coordinate the aircraft's care and ensure specialists are called to resolve issues when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

