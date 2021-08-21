Flight Line Images, Travis AFB

A C-5M Super Galaxy is serviced on the flight line Aug. 21, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis AFB is host to the 60th Air Mobility Wing, the 349th AMW and the 621st Contingency Response Wing, and flies the C-5M Super Galaxy, the C-17 Globemaster III and the KC-10 Extender tanker on a daily operational basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

