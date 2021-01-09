Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jake Calderon, a human intelligence collector with the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, takes an Afghan evacuee’s identification during in-processing at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, August 29, 2021. Soldiers continue to support Department of Defense and Department of State teammates in Afghanistan evacuation efforts with care and compassion at various U.S. Central Command locations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

