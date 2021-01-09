Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar [Image 5 of 5]

    Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar

    QATAR

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jake Calderon, a human intelligence collector with the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, takes an Afghan evacuee’s identification during in-processing at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, August 29, 2021. Soldiers continue to support Department of Defense and Department of State teammates in Afghanistan evacuation efforts with care and compassion at various U.S. Central Command locations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    Qatar
    USARCENT
    ARCENT
    AfghanistanEvacuation

