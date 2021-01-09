U.S. Army Soldiers out-process Afghan evacuees at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, September 1, 2021. Soldiers continue to support Department of Defense and Department of State teammates in Afghanistan evacuation efforts with care and compassion at various U.S. Central Command locations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 09:00
|Photo ID:
|6828253
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-NN634-1042
|Resolution:
|4480x2987
|Size:
|775.81 KB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT