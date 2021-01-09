Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar [Image 2 of 5]

    Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar

    QATAR

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers record Afghan evacuees’ biometrics during out-processing at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, September 1, 2021. Soldiers continue to support Department of Defense and Department of State teammates in Afghanistan evacuation efforts with care and compassion at various U.S. Central Command locations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 09:00
    Photo ID: 6828252
    VIRIN: 210901-A-NN634-1039
    Resolution: 6418x4279
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar
    Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar
    Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar
    Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar
    Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    USARCENT
    ARCENT
    AfghanistanEvacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT