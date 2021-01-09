U.S. Army Soldiers record Afghan evacuees’ biometrics during out-processing at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, September 1, 2021. Soldiers continue to support Department of Defense and Department of State teammates in Afghanistan evacuation efforts with care and compassion at various U.S. Central Command locations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 09:00 Photo ID: 6828252 VIRIN: 210901-A-NN634-1039 Resolution: 6418x4279 Size: 1.68 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Record Afghan Evacuees' Biometrics in Qatar [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.