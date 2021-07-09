Lt. Gen. Ansgar Rieks, right, German air force vice chief of staff, speaks with Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 7, 2021. Rieks and Allvin discussed partnership between their military services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 08:46
|Photo ID:
|6828249
|VIRIN:
|210907-F-LE393-0121
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|952.58 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VCSAF Allvin meets German Lt. Gen. Rieks [Image 7 of 7], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT