VCSAF Allvin meets German Lt. Gen. Rieks

Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin, right, speaks with Lt. Gen. Ansgar Rieks, German air force vice chief of staff, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 7, 2021. Allvin and Rieks discussed partnership between their military services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

